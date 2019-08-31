Grigor Dimitrov Qualified for the US Open Semifinals

For the third time in his career, Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the semifinals of the last US Grand Slam tournament. On Friday, the Bulgarian beat the Polish qualifier Kamil Majchrzak with 3-0 sets after almost 140 minutes on the court.

He has reached this stage of the tournament in 2014 and 2016, and even as a teenager he even won this race.

In contention for her first qualifying 1/4-finals in New York, Bulgaria's best tennis player will face another player not in the main circuit, the young Australian Alex de Minor.

He eliminated seventh in the Kai Nishikori scheme.