Grigor Dimitrov Qualified for the US Open Semifinals
For the third time in his career, Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the semifinals of the last US Grand Slam tournament. On Friday, the Bulgarian beat the Polish qualifier Kamil Majchrzak with 3-0 sets after almost 140 minutes on the court.
He has reached this stage of the tournament in 2014 and 2016, and even as a teenager he even won this race.
In contention for her first qualifying 1/4-finals in New York, Bulgaria's best tennis player will face another player not in the main circuit, the young Australian Alex de Minor.
He eliminated seventh in the Kai Nishikori scheme.
- » The Black Sea Kite Cup 2019 Regatta to be Held on the Burgas North Beach on 31 August and 1 September
- » Unique Mountain Running and Biking Race in Southern Bulgaria will Take Place on 7 and 8 September
- » Grigor Dimitrov Qualified Without a Game in the Third Round of the US Open
- » Grigor Dimitrov is Heading For His Second US Open test
- » Grigor Dimitrov Started with a Victory at the US Open
- » Bulgaria Join Medal Table on Junior Swimming Championships 2019