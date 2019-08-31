Grigor Dimitrov Qualified for the US Open Semifinals

Sports | August 31, 2019, Saturday // 11:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Qualified for the US Open Semifinals

For the third time in his career, Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the semifinals of the last US Grand Slam tournament. On Friday, the Bulgarian beat the Polish qualifier Kamil Majchrzak with 3-0 sets after almost 140 minutes on the court.

He has reached this stage of the tournament in 2014 and 2016, and even as a teenager he even won this race.

In contention for her first qualifying 1/4-finals in New York, Bulgaria's best tennis player will face another player not in the main circuit, the young Australian Alex de Minor.

He eliminated seventh in the Kai Nishikori scheme.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria