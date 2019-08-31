The US has Announced the Appointment of a Special Envoy to the Western Balkans

Bulgaria: The US has Announced the Appointment of a Special Envoy to the Western Balkans

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Matthew Palmer as his Special Representative for the Western Balkans, France's press and TASS reported, citing a statement from the State Department.

In this role, Palmer will spearhead efforts to strengthen US diplomatic commitment to support peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, and will focus on integrating the Western Balkans into Western institutions.

As Special Representative of the US Secretary of State, Palmer will visit Slovenia tomorrow, September 1, to participate in the Bled Strategic Forum, and will visit Brussels, Vienna, and Podgorica from September 4 to 10.

At the same time, Palmer will continue to serve as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, a position he has held since 2018.

