Bulgaria's City of Razgrad Launches EUR 4.5 Million Tender for Building Composting Facility

Bulgaria's Razgrad municipality said on Friday that it has launched a tender for awarding an 8.8 million levs ($5.0 million/4.5 million euro) contract for construction of a composting installation and an installation for pre-treatment of municipal solid waste, writes SeeNews.

The contract will be partially financed with EU funds under the Operational Programme Environment 2014-2020, the municipality said in the tender notice.

The deadline for submitting offers is October 3.

Bids will be ranked solely based on price.