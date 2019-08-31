Bulgaria's City of Razgrad Launches EUR 4.5 Million Tender for Building Composting Facility
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria's Razgrad municipality said on Friday that it has launched a tender for awarding an 8.8 million levs ($5.0 million/4.5 million euro) contract for construction of a composting installation and an installation for pre-treatment of municipal solid waste, writes SeeNews.
The contract will be partially financed with EU funds under the Operational Programme Environment 2014-2020, the municipality said in the tender notice.
The deadline for submitting offers is October 3.
Bids will be ranked solely based on price.
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov: We will raise our revenues next year by 10%
- » Smartron Locomotive Offered for Bulgaria and Romania
- » Unemployment in Bulgaria is Decreasing
- » 122 199 Citizens Have Sought Assistance From the Ombudsman of Bulgaria
- » Maya Manolova Organizes a Discussion on the Problems of Bulgarians in the UK
- » BGN 5.1 million Will be the Fine For the NRA