Bulgarian Police Busted Phone Scammers Group

Seven of the eight detainees were arrested in Levsky while one of them - in Sofia, reports BNT.

Specialized prosecution is expected to decide Saturday how many of them will be charged with criminal activity.

A dozen of accommodations were searched in the town on Friday morning. Police confiscated a great number of cellular phones, much money and at least 1 kg of gold ornaments.

All of the detainees have criminal dossiers and most of them have been convicted.

The group was involved in telephone deceit all over the country. It is the second gang to be crushed down after a similar one in the town of Gorna Orjahovitsa, investigators say.

Deputy prosecutor-in-chief Ivan Geshev expressed optimism and declared prosecutors' ambition that in 6-8 months that kind of criminal activity would be significantly diminished.