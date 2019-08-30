Bulgarian Police Busted Phone Scammers Group

Crime | August 30, 2019, Friday // 20:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police Busted Phone Scammers Group

Seven of the eight detainees were arrested in Levsky while one of them - in Sofia, reports BNT. 

Specialized prosecution is expected to decide Saturday how many of them will be charged with criminal activity.

A dozen of accommodations were searched in the town on Friday morning. Police confiscated a great number of cellular phones, much money and at least 1 kg of gold ornaments.

All of the detainees have criminal dossiers and most of them have been convicted.

The group was involved in telephone deceit all over the country. It is the second gang to be crushed down after a similar one in the town of Gorna Orjahovitsa, investigators say.

Deputy prosecutor-in-chief Ivan Geshev expressed optimism and declared prosecutors' ambition that in 6-8 months that kind of criminal activity would be significantly diminished.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria