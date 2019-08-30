Bulgaria's Team Wins 4 Medals at European Youth IT Olympics

Society | August 30, 2019, Friday // 20:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Team Wins 4 Medals at European Youth IT Olympics

The final result of the competition for 8-grade pupils of Sofia's Math High School and the Math High School of Varna is 3 silvers and one bronze, reports BNT. 

The silver winners are Atanas Dimitrov, Dejan Hadji-Manich and Blago Gunev. The bronze winner is Velislav Garkov.

Competition eJOI 2019 took place in the Slovenian city of Maribor on 23-29 August. Young people from 24 countries took part in it.

European Youth IT Olympics was founded in 2017 in Sofia by outstanding Bulgarian IT experts.

At the opening edition of the competition Bulgarians won two silver and two bronze medals while in 2018 in Kazan, Russia, the team was awarded two golds, one silver, and one bronze.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria