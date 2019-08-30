Bulgaria's Team Wins 4 Medals at European Youth IT Olympics

The final result of the competition for 8-grade pupils of Sofia's Math High School and the Math High School of Varna is 3 silvers and one bronze, reports BNT.

The silver winners are Atanas Dimitrov, Dejan Hadji-Manich and Blago Gunev. The bronze winner is Velislav Garkov.

Competition eJOI 2019 took place in the Slovenian city of Maribor on 23-29 August. Young people from 24 countries took part in it.

European Youth IT Olympics was founded in 2017 in Sofia by outstanding Bulgarian IT experts.

At the opening edition of the competition Bulgarians won two silver and two bronze medals while in 2018 in Kazan, Russia, the team was awarded two golds, one silver, and one bronze.