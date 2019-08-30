The Black Sea Kite Cup 2019 Regatta to be Held on the Burgas North Beach on 31 August and 1 September
Kiteboarders from all over the country will gather in Burgas for the traditional Black Sea Kite Cup 2019 regatta, said the press office of Burgas Municipality. The race is part of the agenda of the Bulgarian Sailing Federation and is held for the 10th consecutive year. The regatta is organized by the Chernomorets - Burgas Yacht Club with the support of the Municipality of Burgas. The races at different sea distances in Course Racing – twin tip, strapless, Hydrofoil – race, freeride, Hang Time will be held on the north beach on 31 August and 1 September.
