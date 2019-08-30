Bulgarian Nestinarstvo Ritual – Dancing Barefoot on Burning Embers

For the first time, residents and guests of the city had the opportunity to experience the fiery magic of ‘nestinarstvo’ in the heart of the Sea Garden, said the press office of Burgas Municipality.

The mystical ritual of dancing barefoot on burning embers was presented in front of the Pantheon in Burgas. The astonishing fire dance was part of the program of the 47th edition of the International Folklore Festival. Groups from Russia, Cyprus, Slovakia, Romania, Poland, Serbia, Georgia, and Bulgaria took part in the festival, whose official closing is tonight. All participants will join in the colorful closing show in Troyka Square at 5.30 pm. The official ceremony will take place at the Summer Theatre at 8.00 pm.