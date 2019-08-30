At the End of 2018 Foreign Direct Investment in the Bulgarian Non-financial Amounts to EUR 25 454 Million

According to preliminary data, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the non-financial sector as of December 31, 2018, amounted to EUR 25,454 million at current prices, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a press release.

In 2018, the highest volume of FDI was made in the Industry sector, EUR 10,873 million. Next by FDI volume was the Services sector (wholesale and retail trade, repair of cars and motorcycles, transport, warehousing and post offices, hotels and restaurants) - EUR 6,430 million.

In the construction sector, FDI amounted to EUR 457 million in 2018.

In 2018, the structure of FDI by economic activity showed an increase in the investments in the services sector, with their relative share increasing by 2.0 points compared to the previous year, while the relative share of FDI in Industry decreased by 1.1 points compared to 2017.