Unique Mountain Running and Biking Race in Southern Bulgaria will Take Place on 7 and 8 September

After a one-year pause, the Chepelarski tarkala race will take place again, Mayor of Chepelare, Slavka Chakarova, told Focus Radio
The unique mountain running and biking race will be run on 7 and 8 September. It consists of four rounds with a total length of 86 km, each approximately 20 km long. Each round starts from the center of Chepelare, Olimpiyski Square, said the mayor. Each participant chooses whether to run all four rounds, only one or several. “The contestants appreciate both the difficulty of the race and the specifics of the area, especially the beauty of the Rhodope mountains. So far about 70-80 participants have enrolled, we expect many more to do so," Mayor Chakarova said, adding that the race is suitable for all ages but the youngest could only finish one round.

