Party Registration for Local Elections to Start on 2 September

The registration of parties for the local elections will start on 2 September, at 9:00 am and will continue until 11 September, Alexander Andreev, Spokesman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said at a press conference, a Focus News Agency reporter said. The conditions for registration include submission of an application together with the necessary documents, as well as the number of signatures supporting the party, the CEC spokesman explained. "The candidate for mayor or municipal councilor must have a permanent or current address in Bulgaria in the municipality in question," Andreev said. In his words, the candidates should have stated their settled status six months prior to the elections – 26 April 2019. "With the amendments to the law on parties, the law on party funding was also amended. Funding of parties by legal entities, sole traders or EU citizens is allowed. EU citizens have the right to run for mayor or municipal councilor," Andreev commented.