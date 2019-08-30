Sunflower Yields are Lower this Year Because of Drought

Compared to last year, sunflower yields in some areas are definitely lower, because of the drought, which will also affect the overall average yield in the country, said the Chairman of the National Association of Grain Producers, Kostadin Kostadinov, in an interview with Focus News Agency. "This year has been quite diverse for all agricultural production. We expected very good sunflower yields, but things turned out to be a little different," he said. In his words, since the factory is outdoors, climatic factors affect production a lot. "In France and Germany there were also many problems with agricultural production due to the hot summer, but they do not affect us that much. Our problem is that Turkey has raised its import duty on of sunflower seeds from 20 to 27%, to be charged by 1 February, "Kostadinov said, adding that this would close one of the largest markets for the sunflower seeds in the country.