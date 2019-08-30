Sunflower Yields are Lower this Year Because of Drought

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 30, 2019, Friday // 20:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunflower Yields are Lower this Year Because of Drought

Compared to last year, sunflower yields in some areas are definitely lower, because of the drought, which will also affect the overall average yield in the country, said the Chairman of the National Association of Grain Producers, Kostadin Kostadinov, in an interview with Focus News Agency. "This year has been quite diverse for all agricultural production. We expected very good sunflower yields, but things turned out to be a little different," he said. In his words, since the factory is outdoors, climatic factors affect production a lot. "In France and Germany there were also many problems with agricultural production due to the hot summer, but they do not affect us that much. Our problem is that Turkey has raised its import duty on of sunflower seeds from 20 to 27%, to be charged by 1 February, "Kostadinov said, adding that this would close one of the largest markets for the sunflower seeds in the country.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria