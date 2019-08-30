Kilometres-Long Queues along the Borders with Turkey and Serbia
Kilometres-long queues along the borders with Turkey and Serbia. There is currently a peak in traffic due to the gastarbeiters who are returning to Western Europe.
The traffic is expected to be extremely busy by September 8th. Border Police recommend drivers to use alternative routes.
