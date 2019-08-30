Eurovision 2020 Will be in Rotterdam

The finale of the Eurovision Song Contest next year will be held in Rotterdam.

The port city has won the honor of hosting a glittering event in a competition with Maastricht.

The 65th edition of the competition will take place in the Netherlands after its participant Duncan Laurence wins in Tel Aviv.

The semi-finals will be on May 12 and 14 and the finals will be on May 16.

This is the world's largest live music event. The Tel Aviv final was watched by 180 million viewers worldwide.