Ekaterina Zaharieva Talks with the Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva discussed the European perspective of the Republic of Northern Macedonia with her colleague Nikola Dimitrov. The two spoke in Helsinki during an informal meeting of the first EU diplomats with their counterparts from the six countries of the Western Balkans.



Zaharieva expressed her satisfaction that the subsequent presidencies of the EU Council, following the Bulgarian one, follow the already established tradition of inviting colleagues from the Western Balkans to their meetings.

"Bulgaria has consistently supported the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the Republic of Northern Macedonia and believes that negotiations for EU accession should start," the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.



Together with Minister Dimitrov, she reviewed the implementation of the Treaty of Friendship, Neighborhood and Cooperation between the two countries, as well as the work of the Joint Multidisciplinary Committee, from which we expect further concrete results.

The two ministers also discussed the preparations for the joint chairmanship of the Berlin Process and welcomed the first organizational meeting of the two foreign ministries, taking place today in Sofia.