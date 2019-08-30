The New EC Chief Praised Bulgaria and Thanked for Its Support

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has welcomed the newly elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Sofia. The visit is part of von der Leyen's consultations with EU Member States' leaders before presenting the full list of members of the new Commission to the EP, BNR reported

The EC President identified Bulgaria as an important member of the EU and thanked for supporting her election. She pointed out that she expected to work in very good cooperation with Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Commissioner. Borisov said that von der Leyen had a very good understanding of the priorities of the Bulgarian government.

"Not only digitalization is important, but people are important, too,” he said. Central and Eastern Europe have huge potential. Many brains, many people from the former socialist countries, went to work in the West. The West is now obliged to invest in improving the skills and competitiveness of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe," Borisov said.

