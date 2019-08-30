The Mountain Becomes Accessible to Disabled People with a Bulgarian Invention

A Bulgarian has invented a device by which disabled people can climb mountains. The innovative wheelchair enables disabled people to reach even the highest peaks on their own, bTV reported.

"We decided to do something to help people with special needs," said Ivaylo Kolev, the inventor of the device. "The next big goal that is to come is to climb Musala hut. We train in different places, mainly in the mountains. We climbed the highest peak in Lyulin Mountain. We are about to ascend to the Lozenski Monastery. We also train in an urban environment, ”he said.

“The most extreme destination is Cherni Vrah so far,” noted Vladimir Gurov. He said the wheelchair was easy to operate. "It's very interesting and useful for me as a disabled person. It's pretty much a balance of the body, so it's kind of physiotherapy, "said the man.

At this stage, the wheelchair is still a prototype. More tests will be conducted by the end of the year.

The hope is that one day the wheelchair will go into production. There are currently two companies on the market that make similar products, but according to the inventor, no one has achieved what his team has been able to do.