A Bus with Children Crashes in Germany, there Are 30 Injured

A bus collided with a car in the federal state of Brandenburg in Germany. Thirty people were injured, most of them children, RBB television and radio company reported, according to the fire service, BGNES reported.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Wednesday night at a crossroad in the city of Brandenburg an der Havel. The fire department was informed about the incident at 5:27 pm local time.

"80% of the victims are children," a spokesman for the fire department said. The age of the children is not specified.

At the same time, as noted in the fire service, no one received life-threatening injuries, and only two passengers on the bus and the driver of the car received serious injuries. As a precautionary measure, all victims were taken to hospitals.

The cause of the accident is yet to be reported.