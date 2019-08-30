Eco-Activists Threaten Heathrow Airport with Drones

Threat against Heathrow Airport. An environmental organization has threatened to fly drones around London's airport since September 13, BNT reported.

This would stop all flights from Heathrow. The aim was to put pressure on the British government to take more serious steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

