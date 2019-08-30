After Brexit: Visits to the Island Won't Require a Visa for up to 90 Days

If the UK leaves the EU without a deal, the both parts have agreed that short-term visits to the island will not require a visa for up to 90 days. This is what the ambassador of the United Kingdom Emma Hopkins told bTV.

However, if we want to stay more than three months in the UK - to work or study there, then there will be changes.

"In the next few weeks, we will announce more policy information to those who will stay more than 90 days," Hopkins explained.

There is a new scheme for registering European citizens so that they can settle their status.

“54,000 Bulgarians have already registered through the application of their phones. The procedure is easy and we urge other Bulgarians to do it as well, ”the ambassador said.