UN: The Oceans Are about to Become Our Worst Enemies

The oceans, which are the source of life on Earth, could become our worst enemy globally, if nothing is done to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This is said in a UN report, BTA reported.

Fish stocks could decline, hurricane damage could increase, and 280 million people would be displaced by rising sea levels, according to the special report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) ), on the oceans and the cryosphere (pack ice, glaciers, polar ice caps and permanently frozen ground).

The 900-page report will be formally presented on September 25 at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in Monaco.It is the fourth of a specific topic published by the UN in less than a year. The former were no less daunting - for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, for biodiversity and land management and the global food system.

According to the report on the oceans and cryosphere, 280 million people may have to leave their homes because of sea level rise. And this is in the optimistic scenario in which the warming will be limited to 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial temperatures.

From 30 to 99 percent of the permafrost - the land and rocks that are frozen throughout the year - will melt by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current rate. Only in the Northern Hemisphere will permafrost release a carbon bomb from carbon dioxide and methane and increase warming.

Phenomena already underway, such as falling oxygen in seawater and rising temperatures, can permanently reduce the many fish stocks that feed. Flood damage can be increased 100 if not 1000 times by 2100.

The melting of the ice will produce a large amount of fresh water, but then it will decrease a lot. It will affect billions of people.

The release of the report will come after a world climate summit convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on 23 September. It wants stronger commitments from countries to reduce their CO2 emissions, while at the current pace, they would lead to a global warming of 2 to 3 ° C by the end of the century, AFP reported.