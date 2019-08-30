A 12-Year-Old Girl from Russia Died after Her Hand Was Sucked into the Pump Pipe in Turkish Hotel

A 12-year-old girl from Russia died after a fatal accident during a vacation in Turkey. The child's hand was sucked into a water pump in a pool in the popular Bodrum resort, Daily Mail reports.

Alisa Adamova of St. Petersburg spent nearly 15 minutes underwater while her father and a group of tourists desperately tried to save her from drowning.

The staff of the hotel couldn’t find the switch to stop the powerful pump in time. It happened 10 minutes after Alisa fell into the deadly trap.

“We frantically called the hotel staff to switch off the pump, but none of the staff came to help,” Polish tourist Tomasz Grushalski said. “It took 10 minutes to switch the pump off and after that it was still impossible to get her out at first.”

The girl’s mom Natalya Adamova, from St Petersburg, told Fontanka news agency: “Her dad dived and saw our child stuck underwater. He tried to pull her out but her hand was very strongly sucked into the pump pipe.”, New York post reported.

However, the girl had been taken out of the pool, but part of the pump was still in her hand. Despite the efforts of doctors at the hospital, Alisa died 11 days after the incident.

Tourists say there was no lifeguard on duty during the accident.