For the First Quarter of 2019 the US Has Spent $ 19 billion in Afghanistan

The Pentagon has spent billions of dollars since 2001, when US troops entered Afghanistan for what is known as the "war on terror" following the September 11 attacks. The end of US military presence in the country may already be seen if the ongoing negotiations in Doha between the United States and Taliban representatives are successful.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has declared that the war "costs the United States government and the public $ 500 billion," the BBC quoted him as saying.

Currently, there are just over 16,000 US soldiers and instructors in the country, but in 2010 and 2011, there were between 103,000 and 110,000 US fighters in the Asian country that had previously fled two other empires - the British and Soviet ones. In just 2 years, from 2010 to 2012, the war in Afghanistan was worth $ 100 billion a year to America, according to Washington.

Subsequently, the Americans changed their strategy, replacing the offensive with training for the Afghan army and law enforcement. Thus, costs dropped sharply, between 2016 and 2018, amounting to about $ 40 billion a year.



For the first quarter of this year, the United States has spent $ 19 billion in Afghanistan.