122 199 citizens have sought assistance from the Ombudsman of Bulgaria Maya Manolova for a period of almost 4 years, the press service of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria announced.

“45 016 are complaints and alerts of the citizens, with the following five violations in the top five of complaints and alerts over the years: consumer rights - 11 291; social rights - 6 360; fundamental rights and freedoms - 5,858; property right - 4 584; in enforcement proceedings - 3 318. "

There were more than 175 Ombudsman visits to the country and abroad.