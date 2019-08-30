122 199 Citizens Have Sought Assistance From the Ombudsman of Bulgaria
122 199 citizens have sought assistance from the Ombudsman of Bulgaria Maya Manolova for a period of almost 4 years, the press service of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria announced.
“45 016 are complaints and alerts of the citizens, with the following five violations in the top five of complaints and alerts over the years: consumer rights - 11 291; social rights - 6 360; fundamental rights and freedoms - 5,858; property right - 4 584; in enforcement proceedings - 3 318. "
There were more than 175 Ombudsman visits to the country and abroad.
- » Maya Manolova Organizes a Discussion on the Problems of Bulgarians in the UK
- » BGN 5.1 million Will be the Fine For the NRA
- » Intense Traffic is Expected at Kapitan Andreevo and Kalotina Border Checkpoints
- » The Government Allocates BGN 28 million to Fight the ASF
- » The Government Approved BGN 70.7 million For the Local Elections
- » The Results of Inspections of Highways in Bulgaria Will be Announced