Ukraine Has a New Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has elected Oleksiy Honcharuk as the new Prime Minister of the country.

35-year-old Oleksiy Honcharuk said his mandate will focus on achieving economic growth. Until now, he was the deputy head of President Zelensky's cabinet, which aired his candidacy.

Vadim Prystayko has been appointed Foreign Minister. Until his appointment to the administration of President Prystayko, he was Ukraine's ambassador to NATO, and from 2014 to 2017, he was Deputy Foreign Minister.

Presidential Counselor Andrei Zagorodniuk has been endorsed by parliament for secretary of defense. He was the head of the Ministry of Defense's project reform office.

New PM Oleksiy Honcharuk has to submit his proposals for cabinet members. Nominations for the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, under the constitution, are proposed by the President.