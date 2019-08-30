Mostly Sunny Today, Maximum Temperatures Between 30C and 35C

It will be mostly sunny today, with occasional cloudy skies in the afternoon, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

The light east-northeast wind will continue to blow, possibly increasing to moderate in the east. It will stay hot, with maximum temperatures between 30C and 35C, in Sofia – about 30C. Atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for August.


It will be mostly sunny on the Black Sea coast, with light to moderate east-northeast wind and maximum air temperatures at 27-28C. The temperature of the sea water is 27C.

 

