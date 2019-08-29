WHO: Worldwide Measles Cases are Increasing

Worldwide, measles cases are increasing, a disease that has a vaccine but can be deadly or cause serious harm to children, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The reported cases of the disease have jumped nearly three times in the last one year.

Their total number for 2019 is 365,000, the highest since 2006, but experts suspect millions are actually infected.

WHO Director of Vaccination noted:

"We have a worrying tendency in all regions of the world to increase the incidence of measles, with the exception of the Americas, but the reduction there is very small. So we have countries where vaccination is insufficient, but we also have countries where vaccines cover almost the entire population and nevertheless, there are small non-vaccinated communities leading to an epidemic. "

According to the organization, the spread of the disease is due to poor health systems and misleading information about vaccines:

"There are categorically families, communities, people who receive misinformation not only about the severity of the disease and the risks, but also about the efficacy of their vaccines and their safety. So misleading information is a growing threat."

In Europe, measles cases are also at record highs and four countries where the disease was considered extinct have lost their status. These are the United Kingdom, Greece, the Czech Republic and Albania.