China Plans a Giant Military Parade on October 1

China is organizing a gigantic military parade in Beijing on October 1 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the communist regime, BTA reported.

China traditionally makes military parades every 10 years, commemorating the anniversaries of its establishment on October 1, 1949. Usually, the parade takes place on Tiananmen Square, on which Mao Zedong proclaims the creation of the People's Republic of China. the republic.

This year, "the military parade will be larger than those on the occasion of the 50th and 60th anniversaries and the one celebrated (the 70th anniversary of) the end of World War II" in 2015, when they participated 12,000 soldiers.

An important speech will be delivered by President Xi Jinping.

The world's largest army, numbering nearly 2 million, will show a number of new weapons in this case, all of them designed in the country.

China's military budget is the second largest in the world and is up 7.5 percent this year, though the US budget is far above that. Beijing says it maintains its military for peaceful purposes as "an indestructible force in defending world peace."