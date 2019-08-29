4.6 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter Near Marmaris

Bulgaria: 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter Near Marmaris

The epicenter was in the Mediterranean.


A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in southwestern Turkey on Thursday. The epicenter was 92 km south of the popular Marmaris resort, according to BGNES.

The tremor was 27.7 km deep in the Mediterranean.

There is no data for injured people or damages.

