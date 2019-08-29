4.6 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter Near Marmaris
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 29, 2019, Thursday // 14:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The tremor was 27.7 km deep in the Mediterranean.
The epicenter was in the Mediterranean.
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in southwestern Turkey on Thursday. The epicenter was 92 km south of the popular Marmaris resort, according to BGNES.
The tremor was 27.7 km deep in the Mediterranean.
There is no data for injured people or damages.
- » The Droughts Affect 55 million People a Year, According to a WWF Report
- » A Magnetic Storm Hits the Earth over the Weekend
- » NIMH: Sunny and Hot Today
- » The Stromboli Volcano in Italy Wakes Up!
- » OCHIS COFFEE - The First Sunglasses Made Out of Coffee Waste
- » An Earthquake near the Turkish Resort of Marmaris