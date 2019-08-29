The main problem facing enterprises is the uncertain economic environment and the lack of sufficient staff.



Deterioration of the business climate in Bulgaria in August, reported by the National Statistical Institute. According to statistics, the economic environment is assessed as unfavorable by different industries - industry, construction and services. There are two main reasons for the poor performance compared to a month earlier - lack of manpower and uncertain economic environment.

For the first time in industry, the precarious economic environment outpaces labor shortages as a factor. Businesses in the industry expect sales prices in the sector to remain at current levels for at least another three months.

During construction, the negative trends are even higher. The business climate indicator there decreased by 5.1 points as a result of less favorable estimates and expectations of construction contractors for the business condition of their companies. Construction activity forecasts are also defined as "reserved".

Business also gives negative assessments to the "services" sector.