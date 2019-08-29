Maya Manolova Organizes a Discussion on the Problems of Bulgarians in the UK
Ombudsman Maya Manolova is organizing a meeting of responsible national institutions and Bulgarian citizens living and working in the UK on the occasion of the UK's exit from the EU, the Ombudsman's press center said.
The discussion was provoked by the insistence of our compatriots over their concerns about a possible Brexit without a deal. They are concerned that Brexit's unclear UK status will affect already acquired and exercised rights.
The main challenges, according to the Bulgarians, have approached Manolova, are related to the acquisition of their new immigration status after Brexit and difficult social integration.
The event will take place today, August 29, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Public Defender's Institution, 22 Georg Georg Washington Street.
