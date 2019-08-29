9 Famous Landmarks that Shouldn’t Be Photographed

When we visit one of the world-famous landmarks, we want to shoot it from all kinds of points of view.

It may seem absurd, but it is an interesting fact that in one the most photographed places in the world the photos are actually banned. And while some of these restrictions are only partial, in others, the ban is complete and can bring you serious fines. Here are some of the most famous landmarks where you should use when your camera with extreme caution (if permitted at all):

Kumsusan Palace of the Sun (Pyongyang, North Korea)

This building serves as the mausoleum of DPRK founder Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea, and his son, Kim Jong-il. It is quite difficult to get inside - as a foreigner you can only get inside during an official tour organized by the authorities and with special permission. If you still manage to enter, you will need to follow some rules - smoking and speaking inside are prohibited, as well as taking pictures and videos. Interestingly, at the entrance, each visitor have to walk over a shoe cleaning device, to prevent dust from entering the mausoleum. All visitors are also asked to check all personal belongings except their wallets in a cloak room, and are given a numbered ticket to claim their belongings when leaving.

Eiffel Tower (Paris, France)

While this is one of the most photographed locations in the world, there are also some limitations. Since the tower is illuminated in a special way at night, which is considered an art form and protected by copyright law, it is forbidden to take photographs. Of course, if you are a lover who does not intend to use the photos for commercial purposes, you can shoot.

Neuschwanstein Castle (Germany)

This fairytale castle also has some rules that must be observed - its interior can only be viewed during a half-hour guided tour, and taking pictures and videos is prohibited. In addition, you are not allowed to enter with a backpack or stroller.

Grand Canyon (Arizona, United States)

This magnificent creation of nature attracts millions of tourists a year, but there are also some restrictions. There is a special observation platform - a glass bridge. However, there it is forbidden to carry cameras, and tourists are allowed only with special shoe covers in order not to scratch the glass floor.

Taj Mahal (Agra, India)

This building can only be photographed from the outside, as photographs are prohibited inside. Smoking, eating and talking are also forbidden. Also, your phone must be switched off or in silent mode.

Sistine Chapel (Vatican City, Italy)

This former church has been transformed into a museum and is one of the most remarkable monuments of the Renaissance. There is definitely something to see here, but unfortunately the photos inside are forbidden, as well as making noise.

Westminster Abbey (London, England)

Taking pictures here is also forbidden as it is believed that it spoils the religious atmosphere. If you would like to obtain photographs from there, you could download them from the site of the landmark, but for personal use only.

Lenin's Mausoleum (Moscow, Russia)

This place was much more popular in the past, but if you want to visit it today, you should know that shooting Lenin is forbidden. It is a curious fact that his body embalming laboratory has also embalmed some of the bodies of other prominent politicians outside Russia.

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park (Australia)

If you want to take commercial photos at this location, you need special permission. Even if you only make them for personal use, you should know that this is not allowed everywhere, as some places in the park are considered sacred - it is even forbidden to paint them.