Bulgaria and Palestine to Cooperate in the Field of Culture and Education
Bulgaria’s cabinet approved a draft agreement for cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture, youth and sports between the governments of Bulgaria and Palestine for the period 2019-2024, BNR reported.
The document provides opportunities for implementation of initiatives and direct cooperation between the universities of Bulgaria and Palestine.
The agreement will provide scholarships for students, PhD students and researchers. It aims at deepening the exchange of information and experience in educational plans between the universities.
