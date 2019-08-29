Bulgaria and Palestine to Cooperate in the Field of Culture and Education

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 29, 2019, Thursday // 07:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Palestine to Cooperate in the Field of Culture and Education www.pixabay.com

Bulgaria’s cabinet approved a draft agreement for cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture, youth and sports between the governments of Bulgaria and Palestine for the period 2019-2024, BNR reported.

The document provides opportunities for implementation of initiatives and direct cooperation between the universities of Bulgaria and Palestine.

The agreement will provide scholarships for students, PhD students and researchers. It aims at deepening the exchange of information and experience in educational plans between the universities. 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Palestine, Bulgaria, cooperation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria