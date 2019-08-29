Archeologists Discovered Necropolis at Perpericon

The necropolis was situated close to the Great basilika found during excavations 4 years ago, BNT reported.

Some unique ancient coins were disclosed buried within the newly discovered graves. One of the graves contained a large jar which according to the Dr. Ovcharov was not so typical of that historical period.

Archeologists have excavated 60 graves just in a week. Within the graves they have found crosses, reliquaria and applications.

One reliquarium is quite interesting because it is made of bronze and has the images of Virgin Mary on the one side and Jesus Christ on the other one. There was some decayed dust in it which is supposed to be from the relics of a holy man, Dr. Ovcharov explains.

Excavations have been under way at the ancient Perpericon site for 20 years. The city has a 7000-year history which goes back to the stone and copper era.

