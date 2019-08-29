The 35th Edition of Apollonia Begins
www.pixabay.com
The 35th edition of Apollonia begins.
The festival will open Thursday night with the anniversary performance of the Arabesque Ballet.
The arts festivities will continue until September 7 and will offer more than 70 events to the audience. The festival program will feature some of the most up-to-date theatre productions. There will also be dozens of events in the fields of music, literature, cinema and fine arts.
