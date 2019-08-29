A Magnetic Storm Hits the Earth over the Weekend

A magnetic storm is expected to hit the Earth on the last day of August. The warning is from the Center for Space Weather Forecasts at the US National Agency for the Study of Atmosphere and Oceans. The cause of the geomagnetic disturbance is high-speed solar wind. At this stage, the forecast is for a light magnetic storm (G1).

A NOVA report from the Russian Laboratory for Solar Activity Research at the Lebedev Institute shows that the storm will begin on the evening of August 31, when the planetary index will be 4 on a 10-point scale. The climax of the storm is expected on September 1st. The index can jump to 5-6.Weak geomagnetic storms are mostly felt by people with problems with the cardiovascular system, doctors explain. Heart spasms, dizziness, headache and lack of concentration are possible. Disturbances in the magnetic field can also affect people with mental disorders.

In such situations, there are sometimes fluctuations in the electricity grid. Satellites providing navigation information are also vulnerable