A Magnetic Storm Hits the Earth over the Weekend

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 29, 2019, Thursday // 07:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Magnetic Storm Hits the Earth over the Weekend www.pixabay.com

A magnetic storm is expected to hit the Earth on the last day of August. The warning is from the Center for Space Weather Forecasts at the US National Agency for the Study of Atmosphere and Oceans. The cause of the geomagnetic disturbance is high-speed solar wind. At this stage, the forecast is for a light magnetic storm (G1).

A NOVA report from the Russian Laboratory for Solar Activity Research at the Lebedev Institute shows that the storm will begin on the evening of August 31, when the planetary index will be 4 on a 10-point scale. The climax of the storm is expected on September 1st. The index can jump to 5-6.Weak geomagnetic storms are mostly felt by people with problems with the cardiovascular system, doctors explain. Heart spasms, dizziness, headache and lack of concentration are possible. Disturbances in the magnetic field can also affect people with mental disorders.

In such situations, there are sometimes fluctuations in the electricity grid. Satellites providing navigation information are also vulnerable

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: magnetic storm, Lebedev Institute
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria