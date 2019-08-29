NIMH: Sunny and Hot Today
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 29, 2019, Thursday // 07:27| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be sunny again today, hot in the afternoon in the lowlands, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. The wind will be light to moderate from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 31C and 36C. Atmospheric pressure will stay a little higher than the average for the month.
It will be sunny again today, hot in the afternoon in the lowlands, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. The wind will be light to moderate from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 31C and 36C. Atmospheric pressure will stay a little higher than the average for the month.
It will be mostly sunny on the Black Sea coast, with moderate wind from east-northeast and maximum temperatures at 28-30C. The sea water temperature is 27-28C.
- » A Magnetic Storm Hits the Earth over the Weekend
- » The Stromboli Volcano in Italy Wakes Up!
- » OCHIS COFFEE - The First Sunglasses Made Out of Coffee Waste
- » An Earthquake near the Turkish Resort of Marmaris
- » Puerto Rico Prepares to Meet Dorian Storm
- » Extreme Fire Danger Rating in Place for almost the Whole Country