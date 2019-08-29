NIMH: Sunny and Hot Today

It will be sunny again today, hot in the afternoon in the lowlands, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. The wind will be light to moderate from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 31C and 36C. Atmospheric pressure will stay a little higher than the average for the month.

It will be mostly sunny on the Black Sea coast, with moderate wind from east-northeast and maximum temperatures at 28-30C. The sea water temperature is 27-28C.