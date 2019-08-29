One Million BGN Fine for a Bulgarian Bank for Leaked Personal Data

New signal for personal data leakage. This time, the information was stolen from a large Bulgarian bank.

A prosecution investigation has begun, and the Personal Data Protection Commission has imposed a fine of BGN 1 million on the banking institution.

All bank customers must be notified if they have been attacked.

