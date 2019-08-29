One Million BGN Fine for a Bulgarian Bank for Leaked Personal Data
Society | August 29, 2019, Thursday // 06:30| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
New signal for personal data leakage. This time, the information was stolen from a large Bulgarian bank.
A prosecution investigation has begun, and the Personal Data Protection Commission has imposed a fine of BGN 1 million on the banking institution.
All bank customers must be notified if they have been attacked.