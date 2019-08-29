The Stromboli Volcano in Italy Wakes Up!

The Stromboli volcano on the Italian island with the same name in the north of Sicily is being activated, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Italy.

The new eruption of the volcano was accompanied by the discharge of large quantities of ash, sand and volcanic materials. Scientists also reported a "high intensity blast" that triggered seismic reactions.

There are no reported casualties and devastations so far. Extreme wildfires sparked by the lava flows on the slopes of the volcano that firefighters are trying to cope with.

The latest eruption of Stromboli was on July 3, when a member of the excursion group near the volcano died, according to BGNES.

