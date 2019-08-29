Ed Sheeran Takes a Long Break from the Stage

Singer Ed Sheeran is taking an 18-month break after the Divide tour, which ended on Monday, BTA reported.

At the end of a concert in Ipswich, the 28-year-old musician said from the stage that he wanted to spend some time with his wife, Cherry, whom he married last December. In two years, Sheeran has performed more than 250 concerts around the world, improving on U2’s 2011 record for the most visited and winning tour earlier this month. Tickets for his concerts were much cheaper, but his shows were twice as many.

In July, Ed Sheeran released a new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, topping the UK and US charts.