OCHIS COFFEE - The First Sunglasses Made Out of Coffee Waste

Sunglasses of coffee waste. The accessory, which also smells of the refreshing drink, is offered by a Ukrainian company, BTA reported.

Driven by the ambition to create eco-friendly yet fashionable sunglasses, company director Maksym Havrylenko experimented with different products - mint, parsley and cardamom, before finding the right natural material in coffee waste.

The waste product from the refreshing drink is used for the production of furniture, glasses, printing ink, biofuels. However, Havrylenko is a pioneer in the use of coffee waste to make sunglasses.

“First, coffee is black which is a classic color of sunglasses which suits everything. Secondly, there are lots of coffee grounds in the world. There are millions of tonnes of coffee grounds in the world,” Havrylenko told Reuters.

The main advantage of sunglasses made of coffee grounds and flax glued by vegetable oil is that if disposed, they turn into a fertilizer after 10 years, he said.

The special glasses cost between $ 78 and $ 89.