An Earthquake near the Turkish Resort of Marmaris

An earthquake with a 3.9 Magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 6.08pm yesterday in the sea near the Marmaris resort in Mugla district (southwestern Turkey), Turkish television channel CENN-Turk reported, citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, quoted by BTA.

The earthquake was at a depth of 29.92 kilometers in the Mediterranean Sea. The quake's epicenter was 84.78 kilometers from Marmaris.