The Queen Approved Boris Johnson's Plan to Dissolve the British Parliament by October 14th

World | August 29, 2019, Thursday // 06:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Queen Approved Boris Johnson's Plan to Dissolve the British Parliament by October 14th www.pixabay.com

British Queen Elizabeth II has endorsed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend the parliament for nearly a month, according to a statement from the Queen's official advisory body known as the Privy Council.

The statement confirms that, at the behest of Her Majesty, the council will suspend work no earlier than Monday, September 9th, and no later than Thursday, September 12th, to Monday, October 14th, 2019, BTA informs.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Johnson, parliament
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria