The Queen Approved Boris Johnson's Plan to Dissolve the British Parliament by October 14th
World | August 29, 2019, Thursday // 06:24| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
British Queen Elizabeth II has endorsed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend the parliament for nearly a month, according to a statement from the Queen's official advisory body known as the Privy Council.
The statement confirms that, at the behest of Her Majesty, the council will suspend work no earlier than Monday, September 9th, and no later than Thursday, September 12th, to Monday, October 14th, 2019, BTA informs.
- » More than 1 Million People Have Signed a Petition against Johnson's Plan to Dissolve the Parliament
- » Brazil Ready to Accept G7 Financial Assistance (Summary)
- » The US Will Build New Barriers Along the Border with Mexico
- » Heavy Rainfalls in Japan, Authorities Are Preparing to Evacuate More than 700,000 People
- » See Where the New Capital of Indonesia Will Be Located
- » Australia is Considering Blocking Sites with Violent and Extremist Content