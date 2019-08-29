The Queen Approved Boris Johnson's Plan to Dissolve the British Parliament by October 14th

British Queen Elizabeth II has endorsed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend the parliament for nearly a month, according to a statement from the Queen's official advisory body known as the Privy Council.

The statement confirms that, at the behest of Her Majesty, the council will suspend work no earlier than Monday, September 9th, and no later than Thursday, September 12th, to Monday, October 14th, 2019, BTA informs.