The Government Allocates BGN 28 million to Fight the ASF

The government is allocating BGN 28 million to the Ministry of Agriculture for the payment of benefits, compensation and other expenses related to the fight against African swine fever. 75% of these will be recovered from the European Commission. This was announced by Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva after today's government session. According to her, in the last two weeks there is no new outbreak of African plague in our country.

The funding released today by the government will pay benefits to large pig farms. Part of the money will also go to help private farmers who voluntarily killed their animals.

Minister Taneva announced that although there are no new cases of infection since August 14, a total of 33 outbreaks of African swine fever have been registered in our country so far.

Desislava Taneva - Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry: For the month of August there are 5 outbreaks of domestic pigs registered. There were 28 outbreaks in July. There is a significant decline.



In feral pigs, the number of animals found dead from ASF is 52 and a total of 43 infected zones have been declared. Minister Taneva also announced that Euro-experts are currently in Bulgaria.

Starting from September 1, according to the lists prepared by the mayors, the payment of BGN 300 for the disinfection of the yard of the farmers who voluntarily killed their pigs starts.