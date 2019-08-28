Grigor Dimitrov Qualified Without a Game in the Third Round of the US Open
Grigor Dimitrov qualified without a game for the third round of the US Open after it became clear that Borna Ćorić had given up due to a muscle injury.
According to information, Croatian opponent is with a muscle injury after a workout and decided not to take any further risks with his health. He beat Russian Evgeni Donskoy in the first round in three sets. Grigor, on the other hand, tackled the resistance of Italian veteran Andreas Seppi in four sets.
Thus, the Bulgarian will argue for a place in the New York semifinals with the winner of the duel between Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas and Polish qualifier Kamil Majchrzak.
