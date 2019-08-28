Second Edition of the Street Food Festival Begins in Varna

The second edition of the Street food festival has started in Varna. By the end of the week, the space in front of the Aquarium in Varna will be a place where famous chefs, bloggers, famous artists and musicians will showcase their culinary skills.





Within a few days the festival will turn the sea capital's areas into cultural and culinary arenas where will be mixed different arts - cinema, music, literature, cooking, theater.



One of the modules of the festival is dedicated to the most up-to-date culinary experts in Bulgaria. People will have the opportinity to meet the faces behind the best culinary blogs. Meetings from which you will learn the titles of the latest Bulgarian cookbooks and meet their authors.

On the festival stage you can also see actors playing and singing and then cooking. Every night on a huge screen, you can will watch the best culinary-themed movies. Throughout the days of the festival the organizers will present the best of STREET FOOD culture in Bulgaria, and every day during the events there will be numerous tastings and demonstrations.