Bulgaria: Ursula von der Leyen Will be on a Working Visit in Sofia Tomorrow

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will meet with the newly elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tomorrow in Sofia, the government press service announced.

During their working meeting at the Council of Ministers, the two will discuss different topics on the European agenda and on world politics.

The visit is part of the consultations that Ursula von der Leyen holds with EU Member State leaders before presenting the full membership of the new Commission for approval to the European Parliament.

The new EC is scheduled to start working on November 1st.

The Bulgarian nominee for the European Commissioner is the former member of the European Commission Maria Gabriel.

A few days ago, the Politico newspaper reported that Sofia wanted the Agriculture Department in the new Commission, but Borissov denied that and stated that our country's desire was Cybersecurity.

 

