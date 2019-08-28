Puerto Rico Prepares to Meet Dorian Storm

US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico because of the oncoming storm of Dorian, which is expected to increase its strength to a hurricane.

The island still has a vivid memory of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Local authorities have taken the necessary preventive measures, but people are still worried.

Woman: I don't feel safe here because of electricity, food, safety ... so I'm leaving.



Residents of the island stock up on supplies, and authorities have ordered the evacuation of the most at risk areas. About 360 shelters have been provided throughout Puerto Rico.

Wanda Vasquez, Governor of Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico has been in worse situations. I trust people, we are ready, we are waiting for development, this time we are more prepared.



In 2017, Hurricane Maria took nearly 3,000 casualties and caused material damage to billions.

A state of emergency has been declared in Puerto Rico, as well as in the Dominican Republic.

The tropical storm of Dorian has already hit Martinique, causing flooding and leaving four thousand households without electricity. No injuries have been reported so far.