The Government Approved BGN 70.7 million For the Local Elections

The government approved a plan for spending on the preparation and conduct of the October 27 local elections. It amounts to BGN 70.7 million.



The money will fund activities related to the organizational and technical preparation and elections, which include: preparation and printing of election lists; purchase and production of the necessary optional papers and materials; printing of newsletters; logistical support to the regional and municipal administrations and the administration of the Council of Ministers; remuneration of the members of the municipal and section election commissions; computerized processing of voting data and the issuing of a ballot with election results; conducting an awareness campaign on citizens' rights and obligations and how to vote; organizing voting places in public schools and more.

Part of the necessary funds to finance the approved expenditure on the budget account will be provided at the expense of the election expenses under the Central Election Code for 2019, and the rest through the restructuring of the central budget expenditures for 2019.