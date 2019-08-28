Maxim Behar’s “The Global PR Revolution” to Be Launched First in the US

Maxim Behar, globally renowned PR expert and journalist, entrepreneur, diplomat and owner and manager of one of the leading PR companies in Bulgaria, M3 Communications Group, Inc., is publishing a new, forth in a row, book in the USA. “The Global PR Revolution: How Thought Leaders Succeed in the Transformed World of PR” will be released in early October, 2019, and the pre-orders have already started. Readers can order it from Amazon as well as from the online platforms of two of the most prominent publishing houses in the world – Simon & Schuster and Barnes & Noble. Behar’s new book was recently presented at the biggest international book fair in London – London Book Fair.

“The Global PR Revolution” is to be published by Allworth Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, a company established in 1924, winner of 56 Pulitzer Prizes and part of the powerful CSB Corporation. In Bulgaria the book will be published by the traditional published of Behar’s books – Enthusiast Publishing, at the same time it will be released on sale in the USA.

Eric Weiner, New York Times bestselling author of “The Geography of Bliss”:“The world ischanging. Social media is bringing people together and tearingthem apart. It’s hard to know what to believe and who to trust, especiallywhen it comes to the letters ‘PR.’ Enter Maxim Behar. He cuts through thenoise and locks in on the signal. He helps us navigate the changes afoot andreminds us that some things – dignity, integrity – remain constant. Best of all,he delivers his message with a light touch that makes “The Global PR Revolution” a pleasure to read.”

Francis Ingham, director general of the Public Relationsand Communications Association (PRCA) and chief executive of InternationalCommunications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO): “Maxim Behar is one of the most esteemed and famous PR experts of the modern era, and this book is bound to become an indispensable classic for anyone working in or engaging with the PR industry. PR has never been more powerful, but that power needs to be tempered by a constant emphasis on ethical professionalism and by an awareness of our impact on others. The Global PR Revolution is an unparalleled tour d’horizon of PR today and in the years to come.”