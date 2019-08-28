Grigor Dimitrov is Heading For His Second US Open test

The second Test for Grigor Dimitrov in this year's US Open is linked to a match against the 12th in the world. Croatia's Borna Coric is the next rival for the Bulgarian tennis player who successfully began participating in New York.



The meeting between the two is the second of the Louis Armstrong Court program in the evening sessions. The matches start at 2am after midnight, with the first match between Laurent Davis and Ashleigh Barty. Then Dimitrov and Coric will play, which is expected to happen at around 3.30 am.



So far, the Bulgarian has never played against Coric. His first-round victory over Andreas Seppi in four sets was his first success at the 2017 US Open.

"This is a match that will draw attention to the next race day of the tournament. Two tennis players who love aggressive play will meet on the court," the ATP website wrote of the upcoming clash.



Dimitrov, currently is 78th in the world rankings, has reached the fourth round in New York. That happened in 2014 and 2016.



Other interesting highlights of the day's program will include Roger Federer - Damir Džumhur, Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Ignacio Londero and Elina Svitolina vs. Venus Williams.